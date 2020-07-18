State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Woman

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a woman who has been wanted for more than six years.

Tiffany Monteiro, 33, was arrested by State Police troopers for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Aug. 19, 2012. She later failed to appear in court, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest by Nassau County First District Court on March 24, 2014.

Monteiro was described by police as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in East Meadow by calling )631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

