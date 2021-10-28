Contact Us
Six Nabbed On Long Island For Drugs, Gun, Police Say

The area of the arrests.
The area of the arrests. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Six people were arrested on Long Island after police conducted a search and allegedly found an assault rifle, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in New Cassel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, members conducted a search warrant at 52 4th Avenue. 

During the investigation, detectives recovered an assault rifle, crack, cocaine, sedatives, opioids, ecstasy, cash, and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. 

Three pit bulls were found in the backyard living in inhumane conditions. 

 The Town of North Hempstead Animal Control responded and took possession of the animals. 

The individuals present at the time of the investigation were taken into custody without further incident.

Those arrested included:

  • Yolanda Hyman, age 37, of New Cassel
  • Imani Hughes, age 25, of Westbury
  • Gilbert Robinson, age 46, of New Cassel
  • Jermaine Porter, age 26, of New Cassel
  • Craig Taylor, age 55, of New Cassel
  • Joseph Fountain, age 36, of New Cassel

They were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.

They will be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Hempstead.

