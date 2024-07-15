Mostly Cloudy 78°

Man Dies In Apparent Drowning At Smith Point County Park In Shirley

An investigation is underway after a beachgoer died in an apparent drowning on Long Island.

Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park,

Location: Outer Beach, Smith Point County Park, Shirley

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park in Shirley when good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive man from the water. 

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who is believed to have drowned, has not yet been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

