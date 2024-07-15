Man Dies In Apparent Drowning At Smith Point County Park In Shirley

Location: Outer Beach, Smith Point County Park, Shirley

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park in Shirley when good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive man from the water.

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, who is believed to have drowned, has not yet been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.