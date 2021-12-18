Shoplifter Bites, Punches Nordstrom Employees At Long Island Mall, Police Say

A shoplifter at Nordstroms inside the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island did all she could to avoid being apprehended, punching and biting an employee who attempted to stop her, police said.

In Nassau County, officers responded to the East Garden City mall shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, where there was a report of a robbery in progress at Nordstrom on Old Country Road.

Upon arrival, police said that officers were told that a 22-year-old employee noticed Hempstead resident Shatara Coney Edwards, age 36, attempting to exit the store with unpaid items.

Police said that when the male employee confronted Edwards, she punched him in the face several times and bit his left forearm. Edwards was eventually subdued by the employee and detained until police arrived to arrest her.

The employee suffered pain and swelling, but refused medical treatment at the scene of the robbery.

According to police, further investigation found that Edwards was found to be in possession of a pipe containing a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Edwards was charged with:

Robbery;

Assault;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Petit larceny.

She was held and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Dec. 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.