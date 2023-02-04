Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip.

A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 53-year-old West Islip man, was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

