Seen Them? Trio Accused Of Stealing $3K Worth Of Merchandise From Farmingdale Target

Authorities asked the public for help locating three people who are wanted for stealing $3,100 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Two women and a man stole items from Target, located at 100 Willow Park Center in Farmingdale, on Feb. 27, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

