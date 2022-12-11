Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing More Than $1K In Merchandise From Central Islip Target

Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing $1,170 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Two men stole assorted items from Target in Central Islip, located at 160 North Research Place, on Monday, Nov. 21, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

