Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing More Than $1K In Merchandise From Central Islip Target

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing $1,170 worth of merchandise from Target in Central Islip.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Two men stole assorted items from Target in Central Islip, located at 160 North Research Place, on Monday, Nov. 21, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

