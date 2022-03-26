Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing From Huntington Station Target

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $480 from a Target on Long Island.

A man stole assorted items from the store, which is located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on Tuesday, March 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.