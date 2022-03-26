Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing From Huntington Station Target

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $480 from a Target on Long Island.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $480 from a Target on Long Island.

A man stole assorted items from the store, which is located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on Tuesday, March 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

