Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $460 In Clothing From Lake Grove Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing clothing valued at about $460 from Macy's on Long Island.

The incident happened at the Macy's located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

