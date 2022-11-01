Contact Us
Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Medford Target

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman wanted for stealing merchandise from a Medford store.
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

A woman stole alcoholic beverages and beauty products from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Medford, at about noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 31.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

