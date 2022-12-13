School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported

Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island.

A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said the bus rear-ended a Toyota and veered into the southbound lane before striking a large school bus that had no children on board.

The mini-bus veered back into the northbound lane and struck an ambulette that was carrying two passengers, police said.

A Volkswagen Beetle and a BMW were also struck during the crash, SCPD reported.

Multiple people, including the mini-bus driver, were hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police did specify whether any children were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.