Sag Harbor Woman Accused Of 'Menacing' Former Employee With Knife, Mop Handle

A 43-year-old woman is facing charges on Long Island after police said she "menaced" her former employee with a knife and a mop handle and broke the former employee's cell phone.

Libbie Mugrabi, of Sag Harbor, was arrested at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on July 31, when Mugrabi argued with her former employee over a payment that was owed, and the argument escalated, authorities reported.

In addition to menacing the victim, she is accused of forcefully and unlawfully evicting the victim and breaking their cell phone, police said.

Police said Mugrabi is charged with:

Two counts of second-degree menacing

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

She is set to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.