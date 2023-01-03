Road In Calverton To Close For Days, With Additional Closures Possible In Future

Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Nicole Valinote
Dam Road in Calverton
Dam Road in Calverton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A road in Calverton is set to close for several days this week due to the installation of a new fish passage.

The Riverhead Town Police Department said Dam Road is set to be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The road closure is being implemented in order to install a fish passage connecting Peconic Lake with the Peconic River, police said.

Police said additional closures may be necessary in the future.

