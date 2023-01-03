Road In Calverton To Close For Days, With Additional Closures Possible In Future

A road in Calverton is set to close for several days this week due to the installation of a new fish passage.

The Riverhead Town Police Department said Dam Road is set to be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The road closure is being implemented in order to install a fish passage connecting Peconic Lake with the Peconic River, police said.

Police said additional closures may be necessary in the future.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.