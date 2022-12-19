Riverhead Man Nabbed For Climbing Car Dealership Fence, Possessing Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

A man was charged after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen pickup truck and, in a separate incident, climbed a fence and trespassed at a Long Island car dealership.

Riverhead Police officers received a report from the Suffolk County Sheriffs Department at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, about a stolen 2008 Honda Ridgeline that was found at the 7-Eleven store parking lot located at 245 West Main St. in Riverhead, the Riverhead Police Department said.

The Honda was reported stolen on Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

Police said 51-year-old Jeffrey Edsall, of Riverhead, was arrested after an investigation and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, authorities reported.

Officers also responded to Honda of Riverhead, located at 1407 Pulaski St., for a separate report of suspicious individuals that occurred at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the report.

Two suspects had reportedly climbed over the fence surrounding the property and tried to take various all-terrain vehicles, authorities said.

After an investigation, Edsall was also charged with one count of third-degree criminal trespass for that incident, police said.

The investigation into that incident is ongoing, and additional charges are expected, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

