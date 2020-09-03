Reward Offered For Help IDing Hit-Run Driver In Fatal Crash Involving Long Island Woman

Contact Us
Breaking News: Twelve New Cases Bring Long Island COVID-19 Case Count To 18
Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Crime Stoppers and police are asking the public for helping to locate and identify the driver of a light-colored sedan who hit and killed a Long Island woman.

According to police, at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, a driver struck and killed Gladis Bonilla, 54, of Westbury, at the intersection of West John Street and Kuhl Avenue in Hicksville.

The driver then sped away in an unknown direction.

The Nassau County Police Department said that the driver was in a light-colored sedan, traveling east on West John Street at a high rate of speed when he struck Bonilla in the intersection.

Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered for an arrest in the case.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who has any information about this crime, or who may know the identity of the subject, to call the toll free hotline: 1-800-244-8477.

All callers may remain anonymous.

