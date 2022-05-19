Registered Sex Offender Busted With Child Porn In Suffolk County, Police Say

A registered sex offender on Long Island is facing new charges after being busted with child pornography during a routine check by probation officers, police said.

In Suffolk County, Mastic Beach resident Keith Schoelermann, age 29, a Level 2 sex offender, was arrested on Thursday, May 19 at his home after being busted during a search of his cellphone.

According to police, probation officers located an unregistered cellphone during the routine check, which contained child pornography, violating his probation.

Probation officers and Suffolk County Police Computer Crimes Unit detectives, along with Seventh Precinct Community Support Unit officers, subsequently executed a search warrant at Schoelermann’s home, officials said.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Schoelermann was arrested on multiple charges in April 2017, including possessing child porn and unlawful surveillance. He was convicted in June that year.

He was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation in that case.

In the latest instance, Schoelermann was taken into custody without incident and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

He was scheduled to be held overnight to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 20.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Computer Crimes Unit by calling (631) 852-6572.

