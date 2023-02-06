Contact Us
Port Jefferson Station Man Killed After Being Hit By Separate Vehicles In Farmingville

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating after a person was killed in an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in Farmingville.

A 41-year-old Mount Sinai man was driving a 2022 Mercedes-Benz northbound on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when he swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian, who was running east across the roadway at the intersection against the direction of traffic control devices, Suffolk County Police said. 

The Mercedes struck the pedestrian, who was then hit by a 2021 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 44-year-old Coram man

The pedestrian, identified as Roland Degroff, age 58, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. 

Neither the driver of the Mercedes, the Hyundai, or two passengers in the Mercedes were injured.

The vehicles were both impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

