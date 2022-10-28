Police Seek Public's Help In Search For Driver Who Fled Scene Of Chain Reaction Shirley Crash

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a driver that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

The incident took place in Shirley around 3:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police said the driver of an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling southbound on William Floyd Parkway.

The crash caused the pickup to spin into another lane and strike the passenger side of a Nissan Rogue, police said.

One person was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene southbound on William Floyd Parkway, police said.

Officers said the vehicle is possibly a brown Mitsubishi Outlander with a newer model New York State license plate. The driver is believed to be a white male.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

