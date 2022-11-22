Police Seek Information After SUV Stolen From Hampton Bays Residential Parking Lot

An investigation is underway after an SUV was stolen from a residential parking lot on Long Island.

An unknown suspect or suspects stole a black 2018 Mazda CX-5 from a Hampton Bays parking lot, located at 43 Lamplight Circle, sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Mazda was left unlocked with the keys inside, authorities said.

Authorities provided a photo of a vehicle with the same make and model as the vehicle that was stolen.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

