Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Cameras From Suffolk County Home Depot

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying a man accused of stealing cameras from a Home Depot on Long Island.

The man stole four Wyze outdoor cameras from the store, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the cameras were valued at about $280.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

