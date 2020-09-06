Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspects In Knifepoint Long Island Assault

A composite sketch of the suspect who allegedly threatening a victim with a knife.
A composite sketch of the suspect who allegedly threatening a victim with a knife. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public's help in their search for four suspects in a knifepoint assault on Long Island.

According to detectives, a 27-year-old man was walking in Inwood near the corner of Doughty Boulevard and Redfern Avenue when he was approached by three unknown male suspects and one unknown female suspect on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1 a.m. 

One of the male suspects pushed the victim up against a fence and put a silver knife to his neck, causing a laceration, Nassau County Police said. The victim then successfully escaped and fled the scene.

The first suspect with the knife is described as a black man in his 20s who is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with braided hair, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts. (See composite sketch above.)

The second suspect is also described as a black man in his 20s who is 6-feet tall, 175 pounds, with a shaved head, wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans. 

The third suspect, also described as a black man in his 20s, is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with a shaved head, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. 

The fourth suspect is described as a heavy-set 5-foot-5 black woman wearing dark clothing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

