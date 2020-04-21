Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect Who Tried To Steal Tires From Car At Long Island Home

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Earl Street in Westbury
Earl Street in Westbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a suspect who was caught red-handed attempting to steal tires from a parked car.

An Earl Street resident in Westbury reported to police on Saturday, April 18, that he spotted a suspected dressed in all black clothing, attempting to remove tires from his 2018 Honda Accord.

Police said that after yelling at the suspect from the front door, the man was seen entering a white SUV that was being driven by another suspect, whose description was not provided.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on Earl Street towards Ellison Avenue.

According to police, subsequent reports were filed, later that morning, in the Carle Place and Westbury area, by five other victims, that described the theft of tires from their vehicles occurring during the overnight hours of April 18.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing. Anyone who has information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

