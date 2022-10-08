Police Search For Suspect Who Stole Range Rover In Water Mill

Authorities asked the public for help locating a suspect who stole an SUV that was outside of a Long Island home.

An individual stole a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover outside of a Water Mill residence on Swans Neck Lane on Saturday, Oct. 1, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported.

Authorities said the Range Rover was last seen at 8:30 p.m. that night.

The vehicle has New York license plate HXZ 1571, according to the report.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

