Police Search For Suspect Who Stole Range Rover In Water Mill

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help locating a suspect who stole an SUV outside of a Long Island home.
An individual stole a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover outside of a Water Mill residence on Swans Neck Lane on Saturday, Oct. 1, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported.

Authorities said the Range Rover was last seen at 8:30 p.m. that night.

The vehicle has New York license plate HXZ 1571, according to the report.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

