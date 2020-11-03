Police Search For Duo Who Allegedly Shot Long Island Man As He Entered His Vehicle

Police are searching for two men who allegedly shot another man as he entered his vehicle.

The incident took place around 2:16 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, in Roosevelt at 209 Nassau Road, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to 209 Nassau Road for a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old man lying in the driveway of 215 Nassau Road with gunshot wounds to his left hip and left lower leg.

A second man, 27, approached the officers and told them that the gunshot victim and himself were about to enter their car when two unknown males fired several shots at them, police said.

The first suspect is described as being Hispanic with a thin build, 5-foot-9, wearing a dark red hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, dark jeans, and was holding a silver-colored handgun.

The second man is described as being Hispanic, thin build, 5-foot-7, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, dark pants and was holding a silver-colored handgun.

Both men fled on foot southbound on Nassau Avenue.

A Nassau County Police Department Ambulance transported the gunshot victim to a local hospital for further treatment where he is in stable condition. The second victim was not injured.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

