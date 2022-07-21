Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing More Than $3K In Clothing From Riverhead Store

Police are searching for two men who are accused of stealing clothing valued at $3,250 from a Long Island store.

The men stole clothing from Tommy Hilfiger at the Tanger Outlets, located at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead, on Monday, June 20, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 19.

Authorities said the men fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

