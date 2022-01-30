Police Resue Man Who Collapsed While Clearing Snow In Suffolk County

Police have rescued a man who collapsed while clearing snow from his Long Island property.

Suffolk County Police Officers Terence Slane and Tristen David responded to a home on Hyman Avenue in West Islip at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, after receiving a report from a neighbor that a man had collapsed while using a snowblower.

SCPD said the 71-year-old man was found in cardiac distress and without a pulse.

Officers gave the man CPR and used an Automatic External Defibrillator so that man could regain a pulse, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, SCPD reported.

