Police Renew Call For Public's Help In Investigation Of Northern State Parkway Homicide

Christina Coulter
The remains were found on the right shoulder of the Northern State Parkway, eastbound, approximately 25 feet from the roadway about 1/10 of a mile west of New Hyde Park Road. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are still investigating a homicide that took place 28 years ago on Long Island.

According to police, the body of a Latino male was found by a passerby on the right shoulder of the Northern State Parkway eastbound in the town of Hempstead at approximately 11:33 p.m. on March 1, 1992. 

The body, which had been shot multiple times, was about 25 feet off the roadway, about 1/10 of a mile west of New Hyde Park Road. 

Police identified 28-year-old Edgar Humberto Quiroz of Queens as the victim. He was approximately 5-foot-8, weighed 150 pounds, had a medium build, wore his black hair down to his shoulders, sported a thin mustache and had brown eyes.

At the time of his death, Qurioz was wearing a black jacket, sneakers and light blue pants that caught the attention of the passerby who found his body. 

Anyone with information pertaining to the cold case murder is asked to call members of Troop L in Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.

