Police Renew Call For Information In Coram Hit-Run Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old Boy

Police are offering thousands of dollars for information that leads to the arrest of a driver who fatally struck a 13-year-old boy and injured his sister on Long Island earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Suffolk County Police Department renewed a call for information about the hit-and-run crash that happened in Coram in October.

SCPD reported that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Tyler Phillips, age 13, was walking in a bike lane on Granny Road with his 13-year-old sister near the Middle Island Road intersection when they were struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene.

Phillips died of his injuries three days later.

Authorities previously reported that detectives believe the vehicle that fled the scene was a dark-colored 2005 to 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

SCPD said police will pass out flyers at and set up a checkpoint to encourage anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.