Reward Now Offered For Info On Hit-Run Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old Tyler Phillips In Coram

Police are offering a reward for information in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old Long Island boy.

The crash took place in Coram on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 p.m. on Granny Road.

According to Suffolk County Police Department detectives, a vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking in a bike lane.

One of the teens, Tyler Phillips, died of his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 15. His sister, Krystal Randolph, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, detectives believe the vehicle that fled the scene was a dark-colored 2005 to 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

The vehicle’s front passenger headlight is damaged and there is damage to the front passenger bumper.

The side-view front passenger mirror is broken, police said.

The Crime Stoppers fast cash reward is up to $5,000 and will be issued within seven days of an arrest, officials said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

