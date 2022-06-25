Police Probing Catalytic Converter Thefts From School Buses In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from nearly a dozen school buses on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police said the thefts occurred sometime between Saturday, June 11, and Monday, June 13, as the buses sat parked at the Suffolk Transportation lot on Pond Road in Ronkonkoma.

A total of 10 catalytic converters were nabbed from the buses, police said. They were valued at approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

