Police Officers Save Choking Newborn In Coram

Two police officers on Long Island are being praised after saving a newborn baby from choking.

Emergency crews in Coram were called Monday, Jan. 23, with reports that a 1-month-old baby girl was having trouble breathing, according to Suffolk County Police.

After responding to the 911 call, officer Peter Laub slapped the baby’s back while officer Patrick Hanley cleared the baby’s airway, police said.

The child began breathing on her own and was taken by ambulance to Saint Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for further treatment.

It was not immediately clear what caused her condition.

"As a police officer, each day brings a different challenge and for Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley, a child's life hung in the balance," the department said on Facebook.

“Thank you Officers Laub and Hanley!”

