Police: Long Island Man Punches, Threatens Woman With Machete, Fires Shots At Another Victim

A Long Island man has been charged with attempted murder and a host of other charges after violent overnight incidents involving separate women, police say.

The incidents happened in Hempstead and Roosevelt on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 12:30 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

Following the Roosevelt incident, an investigation determined that Ronald Jackson, 37, was involved in an argument with a female acquaintance, police said.

The argument became physical and Jackson punched the woman in the face multiple times, threw her to the ground, pulled her hair and threatened her with a machete, said police.

As officers attempted to place Jackson into custody he began to actively resist. After a brief struggle, he was placed into custody. A loaded handgun was found in his pocket, said police.

A further investigation determined that Jackson was involved in a separate incident earlier in Hempstead with a different female acquaintance when a verbal argument on Bedell Street also became physical.

As Jackson grabbed the woman, she ran away towards Terrace Avenue. As she was fleeing, Jack fired six rounds at her from another handgun. The victim was not injured.

Jackson was charged with:

second-degree attempted murder,

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

second-degree assault,

two counts of criminal possession of a weapon,

aggravated criminal contempt,

first-degree reckless endangerment

criminal possession of a firearm,

first-degree criminal contempt,

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

second-degree menacing.

He was due to be arraigned on Saturday, March 14 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.