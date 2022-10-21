Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing.

Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives said the girl may be in Brentwood, Central Islip, or Patchogue.

Rivera-Cordon is described as Hispanic, standing 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8452.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.