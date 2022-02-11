Police Investigating Scam After Man Sent $8K In Cash To Suffolk Home

Police have asked the public for information after a 75-year-old man sent more than $8,000 in cash to a Long Island home because he was targeted by scammers.

Southampton Village Police were notified that the New Mexico resident shipped $8,500 to a Southampton home because he thought he was a lottery winner and needed to pay fees to collect his prize, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said officers waited at the home after the package was delivered at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, but no one came to retrieve it.

Authorities asked anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim of the scam to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.

