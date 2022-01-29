Contact Us
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Suffolk County Intersection

Flower Road and Neighborhood Road in Shirley.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a Long Island intersection.

Officers responded to Flower Road, near Neighborhood Road in Shirley, after a man was shot in the street at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Suffolk County Police said.

Daniel Decosta, age 34, of Coram, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

