Police In Suffolk County Release New Video Of Gilgo Beach Victim, Increase Reward

New information and videos have been released of one of the Gilgo Beach homicide victims inside a Long Island hotel shortly before her disappearance.

The Suffolk County Police Department released a new video on Tuesday, April 12, that shows victim Megan Waterman inside a Happauge hotel shortly before her disappearance on June 6, 2010.

According to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, the release of the video comes as they attempt to seek the public's assistance in solving the 12-year-old cold case after Waterman and the remains of 10 others were located in Gilgo Beach, many of whom, according to officials, were purported sex workers.

Harrison, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, and Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. were all at the press conference to release the new information.

The newly released video was taken in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge between June 4, 2010, and June 6, 2010, where Waterman can be seen wearing a yellow sweater.

The video can be found here.

Harrison said that on June 6, 2010, investigators believe “(Waterman) left the hotel that night to meet her killer.”

"We are not only moving forward in this investigation everyday, we are making real progress,” Harrison said. “Where opportunities exist and as long as it doesn’t interfere with the integrity of the investigation, we will share additional evidence, including photos, videos, and intelligence, all in the effort to provide greater transparency to the public.”

With the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings ongoing, Harrison also announced that Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has doubled its reward, from $25,000 to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the killer.

Between 2010 and 2011, police found nearly a dozen sets of human remains along Ocean Parkway while searching for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey woman who was reported missing from Oak Beach, where she was later found dead. The victims were mostly sex workers, though four have yet to be identified.

Police said the women are believed to have been killed over a period of nearly 20 years.

Harrison said that more evidence, including 911 calls made by Gilbert, who was among the victims, may also be released.

