Police ID 44-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area In Wading River

Police released the identity of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in a wooded area on Long Island.

Joanna Derosse, of Brentwood, was identified as the woman whose body was found in a wooded area behind 20th Street in Wading River on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.

Police received a report at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday that Derosse's body was found by a resident who was walking his dog in the area, authorities said.

Investigators said they do not suspect any criminality caused Derosse's death.

The investigation into why she was in the area remains ongoing, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

