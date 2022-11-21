Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found In Wading River Wooded Area By Resident Walking Dog

A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Long Island.

Police received a report that a body was found in Wading River in the wooded area behind 20th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

The body was found by a resident who was walking his dog in the area, police said.

"At this time, we believe that the woman was not a victim of a crime and that no apparent criminality caused the woman’s death," police said.

Authorities said the woman has not been identified.

She is described as a white woman who was between 35 and 40 years old, with dyed red hair, wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants, according to the report.

Authorities asked anyone with information that could help identify the woman to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.