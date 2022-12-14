Police ID 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Dix Hills House Fire

Police released the identity of a 32-year-old woman who died in an early morning house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out at a Dix Hill cottage, located at 1365 Carlls Straight Path, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Tanya Bathija, the daughter of the homeowners, was identified as the resident of the cottage who was killed in the blaze, police said.

Police responded to the fire at about 2:50 a.m.

Two officers and a sergeant attempted to enter the home, but were repelled by the fire, SCPD said.

Police said the officers and the sergeant were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Dix Hills, Deer Park, and Commack Fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, authorities said.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the cause of the fire is non-criminal in nature.

