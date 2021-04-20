Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: With Vaccinations Ramping Up, Should You Still Wear A Mask Outdoors? Experts Weigh In
Police & Fire

Police Come To The Rescue Of Dog With Head Stuck In Crate On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bentley with his head stuck in the crate.
Bentley with his head stuck in the crate. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police came to the rescue of a dog who had gotten his head stuck in one of the holes of the crate he was being transported in on Long Island.

The incident took place around 9:40 a.m., Saturday, April 17, in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, the department received a telephone call for assistance from a dog trainer who was transporting a dog in a crate to Uniondale. 

While en route the dog, Bentley, managed to get his head stuck in a circular opening designed for his view and was starting to display signs of distress. 

Sgt. Kananowitz, along with officers  Arbisi, Clark and Marcantonatos supplied water, a blanket, and comfort to help keep Bentley hydrated and calm to lessen his distress, police said.

The officers cutting the crate.

Nassau County Police

Officers Hanrahan and Vinciguerra from the Emergency Services Unit responded and carefully removed rivets and the top of the crate.

The officers were able to meticulously cut through the diamond plate circle that trapped Bentley’s head. 

Bently, once free, with his saviors.

Nassau County Police

Once released from the crate Bentley was evaluated and deemed to be in good health with no visible injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.