Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Murder Of Woman On Long Island

Know anything?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking information from the public as they continue investigating the murder of a 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot earlier this year.

Thiasia Williams was sitting in her car at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in front of an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Drive in Hempstead when she was shot and killed in the driver’s seat.

Police said that the shots were fired from a white four-door sedan that was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

In response, Nassau County Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Wiliams’ killer.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or by submitting a tip online.

