Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Murder Of Woman On Long Island

Thiasia Williams
Thiasia Williams Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking information from the public as they continue investigating the murder of a 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot earlier this year.

Thiasia Williams was sitting in her car at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in front of an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Drive in Hempstead when she was shot and killed in the driver’s seat.

Police said that the shots were fired from a white four-door sedan that was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

In response, Nassau County Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Wiliams’ killer.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or by submitting a tip online.

