Pickup Truck Slams Into Long Island Radio Shack Building

A vehicle slammed into the front of a store on Long Island, causing substantial damage and injuring one person.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at the former Radio Shack store located at Central Boulevard and Sunrise Highway in Merrick, said the Merrick Fire Department.

According to the department, a pickup truck struck the front of the former Radio Shack store, with the passenger suffering minor injuries.

The driver was not injured and there was no entrapment.

