Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Pickup Truck Slams Into Long Island Radio Shack Building

A pickup truck slammed into the front of the old Radio Shack store in Merrick, injuring one person. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A vehicle slammed into the front of a store on Long Island, causing substantial damage and injuring one person.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at the former Radio Shack store located at Central Boulevard and Sunrise Highway in Merrick, said the Merrick Fire Department.

According to the department, a pickup truck struck the front of the former Radio Shack store, with the passenger suffering minor injuries.

The driver was not injured and there was no entrapment.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

