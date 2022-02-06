Parents Charged After Leaving Toddler Unattended In Car At Suffolk Target, Police Say

The parents of a 13-month-old child have been charged after police say they left the toddler alone in a car in the parking lot of a Long Island Target store.

Suffolk County Police received a 911 at call stating a baby was left unattended in a parked vehicle that was turned off in the parking lot the Target in Bay Shore, located at 838 Sunrise Highway, at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Third Precinct officers arrived and saw the baby did not appear to be in distress, according to police.

The parents, Paul Albinagorta, age 34, and Natalia Pascual, age 22, both of Central Islip, arrived at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

After an investigation, police arrested the two.

The child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for observation and released, said police, who noted that Child Protective Services was notified.

The child will be released to a family member, said police.

Albinagorta and Pascual were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were scheduled to be held overnight before being arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, February 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.