One Suspect Caught After Separate Crashes Of Two Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Stolen From LI Driveway

A 17-year-old was arrested after a pair of Mercedes-Benz vehicles were reported stolen on Long Island.

The incident was reported to Southampton Police around 2 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, from a resident on Mecox Road, in Watermill, that two of his Mercedes vehicles were just taken from his driveway.

Responding officers arrived at the residence to obtain information from the owner while additional officers searched the area for the stolen vehicles, said Southampton PD Lt. Susan Ralph.

A patrol officer spotted the two vehicles westbound on County Road 39 and attempted to stop the vehicles.

The vehicles refused to pull over and began to drive recklessly on Sunrise Highway Westbound, Ralph said.

The driver of a 2020 Mercedes Benz G-Wagen exited Sunrise Highway and crashed the vehicle into a wooded area and the occupants fled on foot, Ralph added.

The second vehicle a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Convertible continued driving recklessly westbound on Sunrise Highway where it crashed into a wooded area between exits 63 and 62, the occupants also fled on foot.

New York State Troopers K9, Suffolk County Sheriff’s K9, and Suffolk County Aviation Unit responded to search for the occupants.

One occupant that was in the Mercedes Benz G-Wagen exited the wooded area and surrendered to officers. The occupant was unharmed from the accident and was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters.

The subject was identified and his mother contacted since he is considered a juvenile.

The 17-year-old juvenile was released to his mother due to New York State Reform, Ralph said.

He was charged with grand larceny and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful fleeing, as well as seven traffic violations, including driving without a license.

The other suspects were not caught.

Police ask that residents lock their vehicles and remove key fobs and valuables.

