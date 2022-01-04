One Seriously Injured In Suffolk County Crash

Two men were hospitalized - one with “serious physical injuries” - after colliding near a busy intersection on Long Island, police said.

A 2013 Lexus being driven by a Merrick man - whose name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin - was driving east on Long Island Avenue in Brentwood at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 when he attempted to make a turn onto Executive Drive.

Police said that while navigating the turn, the Lexus was struck by Deer Park resident Leonard Ricciardi, age 61, in a 2013 Jeep coming in the opposite direction on Long Island Avenue.

The driver of the Lexus was transported by paramedics to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious physical injuries.

Ricciardi was also transported to South Shore University in Hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check as the crash remains under investigation. The condition of the Lexus driver was not immediately available early on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8352.

