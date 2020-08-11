Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

One Killed In Crash Between Jeep, Motorcycle At Long Island Intersection

Police
Police Photo Credit: File

One person was killed in a crash between a Jeep and motorcycle at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, in Garden City Park.

While approaching the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and County Courthouse Road, an eastbound 2014 Ducati motorcycle, being driven by a 32-year-old man, was involved in a collision with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, Nassau County Police said.

The Jeep was heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike and was attempting to make a left turn onto County Courthouse Road, according to police.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the motorcycle was ejected, suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead by a staff physician, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sedat Denizhan of Elmont. 

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old female and her 51-year-old mother suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and refused medical attention.

The investigation into the crash continues.

