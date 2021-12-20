One Killed After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Authorities are investigating a house fire that involved one fatality and injuries to three firefighters on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 in Massapequa at Bayview Street East.

Upon arrival by officers and members of the Massapequa Fire Department, the house was fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said.

During a subsequent investigation, a man was located in a small room in the front of the house. He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

Three Massapequa firemen were injured fighting the fire, Nassau County Police said. One suffered a temporary loss of consciousness and another suffered a burn to his neck. Both were treated at the scene.

A third fireman injured his foot and was transported to a local nearby hospital for treatment.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall were also at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

