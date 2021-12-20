Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate, Highest In State, Now Nears 10 Percent As Cases Climb
Police & Fire

One Killed After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Firetruck lights
Firetruck lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Marzahn_Hellersdorf_LIVE

Authorities are investigating a house fire that involved one fatality and injuries to three firefighters on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 in Massapequa at Bayview Street East. 

Upon arrival by officers and members of the Massapequa Fire Department, the house was fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said. 

During a subsequent investigation, a man was located in a small room in the front of the house. He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

Three Massapequa firemen were injured fighting the fire, Nassau County Police said. One suffered a temporary loss of consciousness and another suffered a burn to his neck. Both were treated at the scene. 

A third fireman injured his foot and was transported to a local nearby hospital for treatment. 

The Nassau County Fire Marshall were also at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.