One Critically Injured In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue in Cedarhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was critically injured in a pre-dawn crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst.

A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said. 

One victim, a 67-year-old male garbage truck worker, was ejected from the rear of the vehicle and sustained multiple serious injuries, police said.

He was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police. 

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

