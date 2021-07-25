Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst.

A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, a 67-year-old male garbage truck worker, now identified as Henry Owens, was ejected from the rear of the vehicle and sustained multiple serious injuries, police said.

He was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police announced Owens, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday morning, July 25.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.