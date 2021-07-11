Officers Rescue 1-Year-Old Locked In Car At Long Island Beach, Police Report

Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Nicole Valinote
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Police officers rescued a child who was locked in a car with the windows up on Long Island.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 10, at about 4:45 p.m. in Atlantic Beach, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

The 1-year-old girl was locked in a car with the air conditioner set to "on," but the car had automatically shut off., said police. 

Officers reportedly broke the window to free the girl. 

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department Medics then evaluated the girl and determined she was healthy and could be returned to her family.

Two officers suffered multiple lacerations, and one was taken to the hospital to be evaluated further, police said.

